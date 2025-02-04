'Sexual predator' who raped woman in the street is jailed for more than 20 years

A sexual predator who stalked his victim in the shadows before raping threatening her with a knife has been jailed for more than 20 years.

Humberside Police said Jonathon Newby lurked in the shadows wearing a hoodie and covering his face for around 30 minutes before attacking his victim as she walked home from a night out in Bridlington.

When she was close to a wooded area on Bessingby Industrial Estate he attacked her from behind, threatening her with a knife and then raping her before fleeing the scene.

The victim spoke to two police officers who were on patrol in the Ramsey Road area of the town, and gave a description of her attacker which was circulated.

Following searches, 34-year-old Newby, of Gypsey Road in Bridlington, was found walking back towards the scene of the crime.

He was arrested and taken to custody where he was questioned, before he wa charged three days later.

He refused to admit his crimes, and was eventually found guilty of three counts of rape, using an offensive weapon to threaten, carrying a weapon with the intention of committing a sexual offence, and wounding causing grievous bodily harm, following a nine-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court in November 2024.

On Monday (Feb 3), he was jailed for 21 years.

Detective Constable Ethan Anderson, from Humberside Police, said: “I cannot begin to put into words the bravery and courage the woman has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings, and I want to offer my sincerest thanks and praise as she has helped take an evil man off our streets.

“Newby is a sexual predator who subjected a woman to a horrific and utterly traumatising ordeal for his own perverse needs.

“By refusing to admit his despicable crimes he has then put her through further torment, having to relive the ordeal in a trial.

Jonathon Newby | Humberside Police

“I hope today’s result reassures the community of Bridlington, and the wider community of the Humberside Police area, that we will never tolerate or condone any form of violence against women or girls and will always prioritise safeguarding victims and protecting communities.

“To any victims of rape or sexual assault, I would urge you to please, come forward and report it to us.