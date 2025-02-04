Tributes have been paid to a “bubbly” 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbed at a Sheffield school as the Prime Minister said “the nation mourns” with his family and loved ones.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road at 12.17pm on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

Floral tributes, candles and balloons were laid on a wall outside the school, with a note left calling the boy the “life of the party” with a “bubbly personality”.

“You’ll be missed by many. You beautiful boy. Forever 15,” the note read.

It added that “you could always hear him from down a corridor”.

An All Saints Catholic High School pupil paid tribute to the teenager outside the school.

The 17-year-old said: “He was such a lovely lad, he was cheeky, but was lovely. He would make your day better hearing him down that hallway. You didn’t have to personally know him to be upset.

“Teachers loved him, students loved him, everyone loved him. I’ve been at the school for seven years now and nothing like this has ever, ever happened.”

Sir Keir Starmer, who was at a dinner with EU leaders in Brussels, said on Monday evening his “heart goes out” to the family of the victim.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “It is horrific and senseless news that a boy has died after a stabbing in Sheffield. I am deeply grateful to the first responders, the police officers and the medical staff who are offering support and reassurance.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the boy, the staff and students at the school, and the entire community of Sheffield. They are grieving the needless loss of a young life and the nation mourns with them.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield told a news conference at police headquarters: “It is with great sadness that I share with you today that a teenager has died following a stabbing at a Sheffield school earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the whole school community.”

Ms Butterfield went on: “We know that what has happened will cause significant distress and concern. I would like to reassure you that our officers will remain on scene and in the local area to offer reassurance to parents, staff and local residents as our investigation continues.

“Although we are in the early stages of our inquiries, we are working at pace to build a full picture of how this tragedy has unfolded. We urge you to be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating of circumstances.

Tributes left outside All Saints Catholic High School | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation and the sharing of online content which could be distressing to them and detrimental to our investigation. We urge anyone with any information that they believe can assist us to get in touch.”

Police continue to urge people to avoid the area and Granville Road remains closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road.

A local community centre manager said he was “very saddened” to hear the news and that a recent spate of crimes in the area has left children afraid.

Amaan Ahmed, a manager at Castle Asian Community Trust and Mosque in Norfolk Road, said: “This area has seen an increase in crime recently. Cars are being stolen and vandalised, there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour – it is quite rampant in the area.

“It is concerning, especially being a community centre. We provide facilities for people to pray and we have children who are afraid. We are very saddened to hear the news from the school.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh called the incident which happened in her constituency “horrific news”.

