The father of an 18-year-old British volunteer who was killed by a Russian drone while on his first mission fighting in Ukraine has paid tribute, saying his son was a “polite, likeable young man”.

James Wilton, from Huddersfield, left college and travelled to join international fighters, against the wishes of his mother and sisters, because he wanted to make a difference and to help those suffering from the war.

He was killed in July in a drone attack when crossing open ground with a heavy pack on his back and could not be saved, despite the efforts of his friend, an American volunteer named Jason.

Mr Wilton’s father Graham said: “My son James had only just turned 18 when he decided he wanted to go volunteer and fight in Ukraine. I didn’t necessarily agree with his decision on this but we talked at length about why he wanted to do this.

“He’d just finished college and wasn’t really sure about what he wanted from life. But from our conversations he made it clear to me that this was what he wanted to do.

“So I did everything I possibly could to make sure he knew exactly what was involved and that he could be fully prepared for what may lay ahead. James was a polite, likeable young man and never really had a bad word to say about anyone or anything.

“I made sure he was as prepared as he could be before I took him to Manchester Airport for his flight to Krakow. I also told him to speak with his sisters and his mother before he left, which he did, but they were dead set against him going.

“But James made his mind up and he would’ve gone regardless, so he had my blessing and knew I was here if he needed me.”

Mr Wilton said his son spent three months in Ukraine where he received combat training, and he described them as “some of the best days of his life”.

He said: “Unfortunately it was not to be and I guess you can never fully prepare for what happens on the battlefield. I thank Jason for his bravery in trying to save James in a bad moment and for getting him off the battlefield, even if it was in vain.”

The American told The Sun newspaper how they were crossing open ground, 20m apart, when teenager Mr Wilton froze after seeing a Russian drone above them.

While the two of them tried to run for cover, weighed down with backpacks, two more drones appeared and Mr Wilton was fatally wounded by one of them.

When Jason then went back to help the teenager, one of the drones hovered above him and he thought he was about to die as well, but it flew off without attacking him.

Jason was subsequently badly injured by a mine.

Graham Wilton made the 1,800-mile trip to Ukraine for his son’s funeral.

James Wilton, from Huddersfield, left college and travelled to join international fighters, against the wishes of his mother and sisters, because he wanted to make a difference and to help those suffering from the war | Handout/PA Wire

He said: “This was the most difficult thing I have ever done. I spent two weeks in Kyiv and (with) James’ comrades and friends and it was a very emotional trip.

“I made some friends for life in James’ fellow soldiers and wish them all well. I’m still in touch with some of them and now have a bigger understanding of what their lives are like.

“I would like to thank the international legion of Ukraine, and the armed forces of Ukraine for a moving funeral and tribute.

“Also the people in Ukraine who make you feel really welcome. It’s a beautiful country just trying to survive. I hope this will make people aware of the situation in Ukraine, and one tragedy can finally do some good.”