Big thank you to unsung NHS cancer heroes - Yorkshire Post Letters

THE NHS is undoubtedly under enormous pressure and has been for a considerable time. The news is full of stories of cancelled operations and increased waiting times.

Yet the core backbone of the NHS is constantly overlooked. It still provides a service which is, in my opinion, second to none.

At the end of September last year, my dentist spotted an irregular growth at the back of my mouth. I was subsequently referred to Leeds Dental Institute and was diagnosed with oral cancer.

I underwent major surgery on November 24 to remove the tumour and associated lymph nodes in my neck.

In the 12 week period from my dentist spotting the growth in my mouth, I had 21 face-to-face appointments in which I was seen by 35 medical professionals.

The appointments were at four hospitals within the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and my local GP practice. None was ever rescheduled and all of them were on time.

Everything was explained to me, I was given numbers to call should I have any questions and I was always given plenty of time at appointments. I have also had numerous telephone appointments with related health professionals.

NHS staff are 'unsung heroes', says this reader, for their care despite the challenges of Covid. Picture: PA

In the coming months I have several rehabilitation appointments already booked and know that there is a robust follow-up plan.

I know I have been extremely lucky with my outcome thus far, and words cannot describe how great the treatment and support from the NHS staff has been despite the current pressure.

Also, let us not forget all the unsung NHS heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes. A big thank-you to all involved.