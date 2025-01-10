Why the cluster of tall buildings adjacent to Merrion Way in Leeds could be a problem - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Henry Skrzypecki, Halifax.

The rise of tall buildings in the centre of Leeds has gathered pace in recent years displaying business confidence and investment.

I must, however, question the judgement of the Leeds City Planning Committee, Town planners and developers regarding the emerging cluster of tall buildings adjacent to Merrion Way. The three recent constructions appear to be too close to each other and now another one has been squeezed in, which will dominate the sky-line of Leeds in future.

Some may regard these tall buildings as lacking the design excellence that this landmark position deserves. More importantly, their close proximity with each-other raises serious concerns, particularly in the case of fire spread and flames, which assisted by the prevailing winds, could bridge the gaps between buildings.

Skyscrapers in Leeds. PIC: James HardistySkyscrapers in Leeds. PIC: James Hardisty
Maybe the Council and the developers can assure us that, not just the cladding, but also the glazing are completely fireproof and have material stability and integrity. Furthermore, what high winds mitigation measures at ground level are to be carried out to prevent a repeat of what has happened at Bridgewater Place?

Hopefully, those involved will be able to allay these concerns and also be able to sleep well at night!

