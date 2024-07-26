Without money from grouse shooting, a whole ecosystem would be decimated - Yorkshire Post Letters
Re: Rewild grouse moors, letter, July 18.
In the first instance I would like to point out that the figures for costs of grouse moors for both cash and labour are those quoted by the RSPB and they would not be misquoted because of their excellent reputation.
It would appear that David Wilson knows very little of the careful management of heather moorland by keepers, owners, farmers, moor managers and the like.
The heather moorlands are not only for grouse shooting but as a haven for a multitude of birds and insects. Cold burning allows re-growth of the heather without damaging the underlying peat.
In fact good management allows for the best rewilding that is available in the uplands allowing the public to enjoy the beautiful purple moorland.
Without the monies from grouse shooting, a whole ecosystem would be decimated.
