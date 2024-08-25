A road was closed overnight following a fatal crash involving a motobike, a car and a double-decker bus.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene on the B1222 between South Milford and Sherburn-on-Elmet at around 7.20pm alongside other emergency services.

The force said the crash involved a green Kawasaki motorcycle heading towards Squire’s Café from Sherburn-in-Elmet, a silver Volvo travelling in the same direction and an Arriva double-decker bus heading in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was closed until 6.30am this morning (Aug 25) so investigations could be carried out.

“The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.

“The road was re-opened around 6.30am this morning. Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.”

