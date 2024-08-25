B1222 crash Sherburn-in-Elmet: Motorcyclist dies after crash involving bike, car and double-decker bus
North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene on the B1222 between South Milford and Sherburn-on-Elmet at around 7.20pm alongside other emergency services.
The force said the crash involved a green Kawasaki motorcycle heading towards Squire’s Café from Sherburn-in-Elmet, a silver Volvo travelling in the same direction and an Arriva double-decker bus heading in the opposite direction.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was closed until 6.30am this morning (Aug 25) so investigations could be carried out.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the motorcyclist was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed.
“The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.
“The road was re-opened around 6.30am this morning. Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.”
Anyone who has information, footage or believes they may have seen the vehicles before the crash is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police’s major collision investigation team on 101, or by emailing [email protected], quoting reference number 12240153644.
