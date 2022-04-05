The five-vehicle crash involving a HGV and four cars took place on the A637 Claycliffe Road in Barugh Green on Sunday April 2 at 1.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of a Vauxhall Astra involved in the collision, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The front passenger in the Vauxhall Astra, a woman in her 30s, was conveyed to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition. The rear seat passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was also conveyed to hospital with serious injuries, and is now in a stable condition.

"It is believed that a red Mini, a white Mercedes and a black Kia were also involved in the collision, alongside the HGV. None of the occupants of these vehicles received serious injuries during the collision.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or cars prior, to call 101 quoting incident number 407 of 3 April 2022. Any footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line."

The man who passed away has been named locally as Royal Mail worker Alex Firth, while his wife Kirsty and son Zachery are seriously injured.

Kirsty's uncle Alan Middleton posted on Facebook: "I pray today for the family of Alex Firth who was married to my niece Kirsty, they were in a car accident yesterday. Alex died at the scene, and Kirsty is in intensive care. I also pray for Zach who was with them."

Friend Stephanie Brown added: "My heart has been breaking since I found out, Alex was the nicest man I met, not a bad bone in his body, Kirsty is also amazing and I hope you pull through, my thoughts are with all your family, I’m absolutely heartbroken for you. RIP my personal postman, cannot believe I ain’t going to see your smiley head anymore."

Stuart Popple added: "Such sad news and a tragic waste of a precious life. Alex you were a No1 dad to my oldest grandson Zachery, who loved you to bits, still does and always will. I can’t thank you enough for such a special gift. I promise you this, I could never replace you, but I will do my very best to help bring Zachery up properly, experiencing love and happiness, as you have done this far. I will be forever there for Zachery and will do my best to answer all his questions and help your memory to live on. My condolences to Alex’s family and friends. Zachery and Kirsty I wish you both a speedy and full recovery. Lots of love. Zac’s proud grandad."