There will be a charity motorbike ride honouring The Hairy Bikers chef Dave Myers and thousands of people are expected to take part in the event.

A public ride out from London to Barrow-In-Furness will take place to remember Dave Myers from the popular TV series The Hairy Bikers.

The ride will be led by Dave’s close friend and Hairy Bikers co-star Si King and will see thousands of bikers from across the country and beyond participate in a 300+ mile trek from North London to Dave’s hometown of Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria.

Earlier this year, Dave died after two years of battling cancer and the news sent shockwaves throughout the UK and further afield. Dave was loved by many and The Hairy Bikers had inspired various chefs all over the world.

Si King and Dave Myers. (Pic credit: Tim Whitby / Getty Images)

The Hairy Bikers TV series saw the two friends travel on their motorbikes while cooking and taste testing mouth-watering food nationally and around the world.

The charity motorbike ride will occur on Saturday, June 8, 2024, and the final destination will feature food stalls, activities and afternoon speeches as well as a festival of Dave at the Barrow Raiders Rugby Club with various performances from Massive Wagons and other local bands.

The event titled ‘I’m having a Dave Day!’ is raising money for two charities, The Institute for Cancer Research, London and Childline.

The timings for the event are as follows. Timings are an estimate and may be subject to change due to traffic and other factors.

London Ace Cafe - Ace Corner, N Circular Road, London, NW10 7UD

Arrive at 7am and depart at 8am.

Welcome Break Services, Oxford - M40 Motorway, Junction 8a Thame, Oxford, OX33 1LJ

Arrive at 9am and depart at 9.30am.

National Motorcycle Museum - Coventry Road, Bickenhill, Solihull, B92 0EJ

Arrive at 10.45am and depart at 11.15am.

Moto Services Northbound Knutsford - between junctions 18 and 19, M6 Northbound, Knutsford WA 16 0TL

Arrive at 12.30pm and depart at 1pm.

Burton Motorway services junction 35

Arrive at 2.30pm and depart at 3pm.

Barrow-In-Furness Town Hall - Duke Street, Barrow-In-Furness, LA14 2LD