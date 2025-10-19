Dickie Bird: First photos of preparations for funeral of Yorkshire cricket legend and national treasure

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 14:23 BST
Dickie Bird - a Yorkshire legendary former umpire and national treasure died at the age of 92 in September this year - here are the first photos showing the preparations for his funeral.

Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird’s funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, and will be followed by a private family committal.

The legendary former umpire died at the age of 92 and a tribute was made by Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

“It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92,” read a club statement.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters.

“In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.”

Tony Bunn, Head Server at St Mary's Church in Barnsley, lighting the candles ahead of the service for former cricket umpire.

1. Dickie Bird’s funeral

Tony Bunn, Head Server at St Mary's Church in Barnsley, lighting the candles ahead of the service for former cricket umpire. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Images taken from the Order of Service for the funeral of former cricket umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE.

2. Dickie Bird’s funeral

Images taken from the Order of Service for the funeral of former cricket umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Images taken from the Order of Service for the funeral.

3. Dickie Bird’s funeral

Images taken from the Order of Service for the funeral. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
An black and white picture of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

4. Dickie Bird’s funeral

An black and white picture of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireYORKSHIRE County Cricket ClubBarnsleySt Mary's Church
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice