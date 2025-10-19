Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird’s funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, and will be followed by a private family committal.

The legendary former umpire died at the age of 92 and a tribute was made by Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

“It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92,” read a club statement.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters.

“In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.”

1 . Dickie Bird’s funeral Tony Bunn, Head Server at St Mary's Church in Barnsley, lighting the candles ahead of the service for former cricket umpire. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Dickie Bird’s funeral Images taken from the Order of Service for the funeral of former cricket umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Dickie Bird’s funeral Images taken from the Order of Service for the funeral. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales