Locals have shared how they are celebrating Yorkshire Day from drinking a traditional Yorkshire brew to relaxing along the coast.

Yorkshire Day is here and there are plenty of ways to commemorate it.

With its rich history and cultural traditions, this is a day of pride for Yorkshire folk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Post readers have shared their plans for the celebration.

A member of the Yorkshire Society proudly wears a white rose for the Yorkshire Day procession. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

How to celebrate Yorkshire Day according to Yorkshire Post readers

“On Yorkshire Day, anyone born in the county can present their birth certificate to any pub in the UK and they will get a free pint. A little known fact, most publicans claim never to have heard of it.” - Jennie Brigham

“By also celebrating my birthday... only the best people are born on Yorkshire Day.” - Liz Malafronte

“With a reet nice cup of Yorkshire tea. I’ll si thi.” - Bobby Conley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Guard and Waits lead the Yorkshire Day procession featuring all Yorkshire's Mayors in their robes and chains of office. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“I’m putting my scrappy little flag out better than nothing and at the end of October I shall have the Lancashire flag out.” - Marjorie Maude

“Having a day off from work.” - Sally Sample

“With a dram of whisky.” - Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

“Maybe have a beautiful ethnic Yorkshire curry.” - Telford Irving

A parade on Yorkshire Day in York. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“Dress rehearsal for Treasure Island: written in Yorkshire, presented in Yorkshire, starring the next generation of emerging Yorkshire talent....does that count?” - Scarborough Theatre Company

“Making a good cup of Yorkshire tea here in North Carolina.” - Glenn Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having a drink and wishing yorkshire was like yorkshire when I was a kid.” - Chris Sean Lythall

“Relaxing on the stunning Yorkshire Coast!” - Sea Air & Sea Esta, Filey

“Bangers & mash with Onion gravy in a giant Yorkshire pudding!” - Ludo Janssens

“Piece of Yorkshire Parkin and a Sparkler.” - Fireworks North Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully having my cast taken off my ankle.” - Steve Shaw-Wright

“Don't forget home made Yorkshire puddings yummy.” - Susan Allewell

“I'm going to be reyt Yorkshire all day.” - Martin Dougie Upton

“Champagne or maybe a pint of bitter!” - Pamela Diana Draycott

“With cheese on toast.” - Ian Fleming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sat in the sun in my back garden hopefully, and watching the Olympics on TV.” - Simon Croft

“Driving from Almeria to the altiplano near Baza to deliver some goods to friends from Leeds living in a cave dwelling there. Then a swim in public pool in 40c temperatures.” - Julian Pickles

“I’m doing a Hannah Hauxwell pilgrimage with my niece. Flowers for her grave, Cotherstone cheese at the local hostelry, visit to Lower Birk Hatt - what better way to spend Hannah’s birthday?” - Barbara Walker

“At r house here in Kyrenia. It'll be a cuppa Yorkshire tea in't mornin. Gorra a few tins of John Smiths in fo't afternooin sesh raand t'pooil. Be like Barnsley wi sun. Al bi reyt.” - Bill Brown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By going to hear our wonderful Town Crier, Bob Kendall, make his proclamation in Grassington Square.” - Marion Field

“With a Yorkshire pudding and lots of gravy.” - Jayne Mcnicholas

“By eating 200 medium size Yorkshire Puddings.” - John Wilcox

“Fish'n chips Yorkshire puddings and tea and enjoy the France Olempic's de Paris.” - Rabah Bousour