Rob Burrow funeral: Gallery of photos show funeral in Yorkshire of Leeds Rhinos legend as thousands show up to pay tribute including his best friend Kevin Sinfield

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 13:16 BST
Thousands of people attended the funeral in Yorkshire of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow including his best friend Kevin Sinfield - here is a gallery of photos.

Thousands paid their respects to Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow on Sunday, July 7, 2024 as they lined the streets from Featherstone to Pontefract crematorium.

Those who attended were either close friends and family, inspired by him, members of Featherstone Lions or knew about him and the significant impact he has had on the lives of millions.

Among those who attended was his best friend and captain of his team Kevin Sinfield and a close friend of Rob’s Chris Morgan.

Rob Burrow was born in Pontefract and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019 and had since spent his years raising awareness of the illness along with his wife Lindsey and two daughters.

Following complications of MND at Pinderfields Hospital, Rob died on June 2, 2024 while being surrounded by his loved ones.

Here is a gallery of photos showing the funeral and the big turnout.

The funeral cortege passed through Featherstone town centre before the funeral.

1. Rob Burrow’s funeral

The funeral cortege passed through Featherstone town centre before the funeral.Photo: Simon Hulme

A tribute van was at the funeral.

2. Rob Burrow’s funeral

A tribute van was at the funeral.Photo: Simon Hulme

Members of Featherstone Lions ARLFC gather before the funeral for former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow.

3. Rob Burrow’s funeral

Members of Featherstone Lions ARLFC gather before the funeral for former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow.Photo: Simon Hulme

A floral tribute at the funeral.

4. Rob Burrow’s funeral

A floral tribute at the funeral.Photo: Simon Hulme

