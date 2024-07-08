Those who attended were either close friends and family, inspired by him, members of Featherstone Lions or knew about him and the significant impact he has had on the lives of millions.

Among those who attended was his best friend and captain of his team Kevin Sinfield and a close friend of Rob’s Chris Morgan.

Rob Burrow was born in Pontefract and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019 and had since spent his years raising awareness of the illness along with his wife Lindsey and two daughters.

Following complications of MND at Pinderfields Hospital, Rob died on June 2, 2024 while being surrounded by his loved ones.

Here is a gallery of photos showing the funeral and the big turnout.

