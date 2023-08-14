Ahead of the Tour of Britain’s return to the East Riding of Yorkshire, fans will be eager to find out what time the riders will pass through their town and how they can watch if they can’t attend the event.

On Tuesday, September 5, East Riding of Yorkshire will host stage three of the UK’s biggest professional cycle race.

Starting in Goole, at the central precinct on Boothferry Road, the peloton then will head north, taking in towns and villages including Howden, Market Weighton and Driffield.

The riders will then get to see what the East Coast has to offer as they race through Bridlington and down to Hornsea, before racing inland towards an expected sprint finish at Beverley Westwood.

Cyclists racing through during the event. (Pic credit: Tour of Britain)

The stage also includes a sprint section at Skipsea, as well as two ‘King of the Mountains’ (KoM) climbs, near Market Weighton and Langtoft.

Councillor and leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Anne Handley, encouraged people to line the roads to support the competitors, as well as decorating their towns and villages and creating land art along the route.

“Hosting a whole stage of the Tour of Britain is such an exciting event for the East Riding,” she said.

“As the riders speed through our picturesque landscape, from Goole to Bridlington to Beverley and everywhere in between, let’s line the roads, cheer for the competitors, and show off our creativity with spectacular decorations and land art masterpieces.

“This is a day to showcase the beauty of the East Riding, so let’s make it unforgettable!”

The estimated timings below are based on a predicted race speed of 42kmph, although this may vary depending on weather conditions and how hotly the race is contested.

The schedule Tour of Britain stage 3 - East Riding of Yorkshire

Start: Goole (Boothferry Road) at 11.30am

Howden at 11.48am

Holme-on-Spalding Moor at 12.23pm

Market Weight at 12.36pm

KoM: Towthorpe Lane at 12.40pm

Middleton-on-the-Wolds at 12.52pm

Driffield at 1.14pm

KoM: Langtoft at 1.32pm

Rudson at 1.44pm

Bridlington at 1.59pm

Sprint: Skipsea at 2.20pm

Hornsea at 2.32pm

Tickton at 3.12pm

Finish: Beverley (York Road) at 3.26pm

You can visit the Tour of Britain website for up-to-date timings and information.

To allow the race to take place safely, there will be some road closures at the start and finish lines, and rolling road closures as the peloton makes its way along the route.

Further details on road closures will be published closer to the race.

How can I watch the Tour of Britain 2023 if I can’t attend the event?

The Tour of Britain will begin in Greater Manchester on Sunday, September 3 and finish in South Wales a week later.