On Tuesday, September 5, East Riding of Yorkshire will host stage three of the UK’s biggest professional cycle race.
Starting in Goole, at the central precinct on Boothferry Road, the peloton then will head north, taking in towns and villages including Howden, Market Weighton and Driffield.
The riders will then get to see what the East Coast has to offer as they race through Bridlington and down to Hornsea, before racing inland towards an expected sprint finish at Beverley Westwood.
The stage also includes a sprint section at Skipsea, as well as two ‘King of the Mountains’ (KoM) climbs, near Market Weighton and Langtoft.
Councillor and leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Anne Handley, encouraged people to line the roads to support the competitors, as well as decorating their towns and villages and creating land art along the route.
“Hosting a whole stage of the Tour of Britain is such an exciting event for the East Riding,” she said.
“As the riders speed through our picturesque landscape, from Goole to Bridlington to Beverley and everywhere in between, let’s line the roads, cheer for the competitors, and show off our creativity with spectacular decorations and land art masterpieces.
“This is a day to showcase the beauty of the East Riding, so let’s make it unforgettable!”
The estimated timings below are based on a predicted race speed of 42kmph, although this may vary depending on weather conditions and how hotly the race is contested.
The schedule Tour of Britain stage 3 - East Riding of Yorkshire
Start: Goole (Boothferry Road) at 11.30am
Howden at 11.48am
Holme-on-Spalding Moor at 12.23pm
Market Weight at 12.36pm
KoM: Towthorpe Lane at 12.40pm
Middleton-on-the-Wolds at 12.52pm
Driffield at 1.14pm
KoM: Langtoft at 1.32pm
Rudson at 1.44pm
Bridlington at 1.59pm
Sprint: Skipsea at 2.20pm
Hornsea at 2.32pm
Tickton at 3.12pm
Finish: Beverley (York Road) at 3.26pm
You can visit the Tour of Britain website for up-to-date timings and information.
To allow the race to take place safely, there will be some road closures at the start and finish lines, and rolling road closures as the peloton makes its way along the route.
Further details on road closures will be published closer to the race.
How can I watch the Tour of Britain 2023 if I can’t attend the event?
The Tour of Britain will begin in Greater Manchester on Sunday, September 3 and finish in South Wales a week later.
There will be daily coverage of the event on ITV4.