Warning of blizzard conditions with up to 1ft of snow in parts of Yorkshire

Up to 40cm (1ft) of snow could fall across parts of Yorkshire this weekend, creating “blizzard-like” conditions on high ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued yellow warning for snow and ice from tomorrow until midnight on Sunday.

It said there’s a “slight chance” some rural communities could become cut off, with the following thaw potentially leading to more flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of roads have already been closed in North and West Yorkshire due to flooding, including the A59 in both directions, due to a landslip at Kex Gill.

Snow in Allenheads, Northumberland. A three-day yellow warning for snow has been issued for almost all of England and Wales and parts of Scotland this weekend as the Met Office warned that rural communities could become cut off. Picture date: Thursday January 2, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Roads at both ends of the village of Kirkby Wiske, alongside the river Wiske, in Hambleton, were shut yesterday due to flooding. The A684 at Scruton and Warton was also closed.

Meteorologist Zoe Hutin, from the Met Office, said snow will arrive in Yorkshire from around 6pm tomorrow. She said: “For most there’s a chance of up to 5cm of snow, and up to 20 to 40cm of snow in places across the Pennines.

"The highest ground will be most affected. The winds will be picking up and it could be quite blizzard-like across higher ground. Where there’s quite persistent snowfall the snow could be drifted. It could be quite disruptive – in addition to losing phone coverage, power cuts could be possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snow will start to fall as rain on Sunday, and a thaw will begin, before freezing again on Sunday night.

The imminent cold snap could put the elderly at risk of death, the UK Health Security Agency warned.

Amber alerts have been issued across England until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the Government’s decision to limit the allowance to only the poorest pensioners will be put “into sharp relief” by the cold snap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Abrahams said the charity had already been contacted by older people “worrying about what to do when this moment arrived”.

From this winter, only people on pension credit or certain other benefits will receive the winter fuel payments while more than 9m others are set to be stripped of the allowance.

“We urge older people to do everything they can to stay warm, even if that means risking spending more on their heating than they feel they can afford,” the charity director said.

“The energy companies are under an obligation to help if you are struggling and there may be support available from your local council too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad