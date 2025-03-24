The National Railway Museum, Royal Armouries Museum and the North Yorkshire Council have discussed what the future plans are for tourism with culture being the top priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tourism in Yorkshire generates more than £9 billion every year and supports nearly 225,000 jobs and there are almost 4,800 hotels, guest houses, self-catering establishments and campsites.

The city of York has a rich heritage and culture and was developed more than 2,000 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was rated 12th place among the 15 Best Cities in the UK by Conde Nast Traveler.

National Railway Museum. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The top three attractions in the city are the National Railway Museum, York Minster and the Jorvik Viking Centre.

Leeds is Yorkshire’s largest city in the region based on resident population and attractions including Roundhay Park, Leeds City Museum, the Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds Art Gallery and the Henry Moore Institute. It was rated the sixth Best Cities in the UK by Conde Nast Traveler.

We asked how tourism can be improved in Yorkshire for the future, off the back of English Tourism Week 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To secure a thriving future for Yorkshire tourism, the focus should be on investment, accessibility and collaboration,” Charlotte Kingston, the head of public programme and communications for the National Railway Museum, said.

Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“By improving transport links with greener initiatives like park and ride, enhancing accessibility and inclusion across our attractions, and working together through initiatives like Visit York, we can present a varied and compelling offer for the region.

“It’s vital that culture remains a priority in local authority planning, unlocking the social, cultural, and educational benefits that make Yorkshire unique.”

Director of brand and audiences at the Royal Armouries Museum, Florence Symington, said we can do more to showcase what Yorkshire can offer tourists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yorkshire has a national and international reputation for varied and distinctive arts and culture that we should all be proud of,” Ms Symington said.

Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire Council. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“Looking to the future, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, understands how tourism links with the need for mass transit and connecting up the region.

“We can do more to showcase what Yorkshire can offer tourists; world-class theatre, performing arts and live music, art and sculpture galleries with amazing exhibitions and new work, plus national museums such at the Royal Armouries.

“We're looking forward to welcoming an international touring exhibition on Gladiators to Leeds in the summer - which will be the first time it has ever come to the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2024, a new tourism service was introduced by North Yorkshire Council called Visit North Yorkshire.

The council has a 10-year plan for the county’s visitor economy.

“Tourism in North Yorkshire is a major driver for our local economy, bringing in £4 billion and 31 million visitors every year,” North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said.

“Our vision for the next decade has set out a target for a 20 per cent increase in the value of the visitor economy by 2034.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help to achieve this, we are ensuring that there is a consistent approach for our data across the whole of North Yorkshire.

“We are now using STEAM figures, which is a model to assess the economic impact of tourism, and a report for last year is currently being prepared.”

Ms Kingston said that rising operational costs and funding pressures are some of the challenges facing the tourism industry in Yorkshire and beyond and lists other obstacles facing the sector.

“Local infrastructure can also struggle to keep pace with visitor demand, with congestion in York during peak seasons highlighting the need for smarter growth strategies,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Competition with other high-profile UK tourist destinations makes it vital for Yorkshire to emphasise what makes it unique.

“Recruiting skilled staff remains a challenge, and while boosting inbound international tourism is essential for long-term growth, we must also strike a balance, ensuring that local residents continue to benefit from, rather than be impacted by, a thriving visitor economy.”

Ms Symington added: “Investment in infrastructure, transport and hotel facilities, will all help to drive both personal and business tourism to the next level.

“The ambition and strategic thinking is falling into place, which is a testament to the power of devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be this combined with the investment that underpins both tourism and economic growth.”

Opportunities for tourism have been identified by the council.

“While this plan was being created, opportunities and challenges were identified by the industry via 40 consultations with more than 500 businesses,” Coun Les said.

“Opportunities that were highlighted include our wonderful countryside and natural beauty here in North Yorkshire, and the pride that our communities and businesses have in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are also a host of opportunities for cycling and walking in North Yorkshire, and we have a very strong food and drink sector which promotes local produce.

“There are, however, challenges such as access to public transport as well as recruiting and retaining staff in the tourism sector, which already supports 38,500 jobs in North Yorkshire.”

A new marketing campaign will be introduced in the spring by the council to showcase the breadth and depth of what is on offer in North Yorkshire.

“[It will] challenge some people’s perceptions that the county is very traditional and tourism is mainly about our countryside,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad