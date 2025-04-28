New poll finds Hull and East Yorkshire mayor election is too close to call

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party’s candidate Luke Campbell, a boxing gold medallist in the 2012 Olympics, is leading with 27 per cent, according to More in Common.

Focus groups in the area found Mr Campbell’s popularity exceeds that of Reform UK, with voters saying the Hull local is “trustworthy” and “relatable”.

After Mr Campbell is Tory candidate Coun Anne Handley, with 24 per cent of the vote, while Lib Dem Coun Mike Ross is narrowly behind on 22 per cent.

All three candidates are in the polling margin of error.

Labour’s Margaret Pinder is in fourth place on 17 per cent, and More in Common said that more than half of the party’s 2024 voters will desert Labour this election.

While on the other bank of the Humber, in Greater Lincolnshire, the poll gives Reform UK’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns a narrow lead on 33 per cent, ahead of Tory Rob Waltham at 30 per cent.

More in Common UK director Luke Tryl said: “We are seeing that British politics has fragmented to an almost unprecedented degree, accelerating the trend in last year’s General Election as voters abandon the traditional main parties.

“Combined with the decision to move these Mayoral contests to a first-past-the-post electoral system, the results could see the winners elected on tiny shares of the vote.

“If there is a unifying theme to these elections, it is the sense of disillusionment and frustration with ‘broken Britain’ that we heard in focus group after focus group.