Ed Miliband has vowed to permanently ban fracking, as campaigners warned that dozens of Yorkshire constituencies could be affected if Reform UK lifted the moratorium.

The Energy Secretary told the Labour Party conference that the drilling was “dangerous and deeply harmful to our natural environment”.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a method of extracting oil and gas from shale rock, by pumping liquids deep underground at high pressures to release the gas trapped inside.

There is a de facto ban on fracking in the UK, originally brought in six years ago.

The Conservative Government ended its support for fracking in 2019 after an Oil and Gas Authority report found it was not possible to accurately predict the probability of tremors associated with the practice.

The technique has not been used in the UK since 2011 after it was deemed to have been the cause of earth tremors in Lancashire.

Vast swathes of the North had been lined up for exploratory work, due to the Bowland Shale between Lancashire and Yorkshire, described in 2013 as the biggest shale field in the world.

Energy companies had assessed places from Kirby Misperton, in Ryedale, North Yorkshire, down to near Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster in the south of the county.

An anti-fracking poster on the roadside in North Yorkshire. PIC: James Hardisty

Nigel Farage has said he would end the moratorium on fracking, telling companies to “drill, baby, drill”.

However, yesterday, Mr Miliband said he would seek to permanently ban the practice, calling on Labour activists to ““send this bunch of frackers packing”.

“We know where they want to go next because they have told us – fracking,” he said.

“Fracking in your communities. Fracking will not take a penny off bills. It will not create long-term sustainable jobs.

“It will trash our climate commitments, and it is dangerous and deeply harmful to our natural environment.

“Friends, the good news is that communities have fought back and won this fight before and will do so again.”

Friends of the Earth analysis has found that 37 Yorkshire constituencies have been classed as “shale prospective areas” by the British Geological Society, including Mr Miliband’s Doncaster North seat.

Polling from YouGov shows Britons are twice as likely to be opposed to fracking as to backing it.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband addresses delegates at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Credit: PA | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Tony Bosworth, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “Wherever attempts to get fracking off the ground in the UK have been made, local communities have always been in staunch opposition knowing they'll pay the true environmental and local costs of developers' get-rich schemes.

“Reform has seriously miscalculated if it thinks people will lie down and accept such a deeply unpopular policy were it ever to get into power.

“We saw how well that worked out for Liz Truss - backing fracking was one of the key factors that led to her demise.”

Reform UK Mayor Luke Campbell said he would only back fracking in Hull and East Yorkshire if communities supported it.

He previously said he would support lifting the ban if it would “create jobs for local people”.

However, a combined authority spokesperson recently told The Yorkshire Post: “Luke is committed to delivering growth and creating jobs for people in Hull and East Yorkshire.