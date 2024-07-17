West Yorkshire tram system Q&A: ask our expert Ralph Blackburn your questions on the mass transit plans
Our Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn will answer your questions. He has covered transport and devolution since before joining the Yorkshire Post, and has quizzed West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and new Chancellor Rachel Reeves about the proposed tram system.
On Monday, Ms Brabin outlined the route options for Bradford and Leeds in the long-awaited mass transit system.
Tony Blair promised to install one under New Labour, but that was axed in 2005 due to spiralling costs. In 2016, a trolleybus system was also scrapped.
Boris Johnson committed to bringing in a mass transit system when he was Prime Minister, while Rishi Sunak pledged £3.9 billion to West Yorkshire for the project through Network North last year.
The new Labour government has confirmed funding up to 2027 for the project, with Ms Brabin pledging to get spades in the ground by 2028.
The Mayor said transport connectivity was the key thing in holding the region back: “Every business I speak to says this transport is holding us back recruiting, it’s holding us back expanding.”
But Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said it will need private investment to be completed.
To ask a question please comment in the section below. The Q&A will commence from 12noon on Thursday 18 July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.