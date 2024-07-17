The Yorkshire Post will be hosting a reader Q&A about all things related to the proposed West Yorkshire tram system, transport and devolution on Thursday 18 July at 12noon.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn will answer your questions. He has covered transport and devolution since before joining the Yorkshire Post, and has quizzed West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and new Chancellor Rachel Reeves about the proposed tram system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Blair promised to install one under New Labour, but that was axed in 2005 due to spiralling costs. In 2016, a trolleybus system was also scrapped.

Boris Johnson committed to bringing in a mass transit system when he was Prime Minister, while Rishi Sunak pledged £3.9 billion to West Yorkshire for the project through Network North last year.

The new Labour government has confirmed funding up to 2027 for the project, with Ms Brabin pledging to get spades in the ground by 2028.

The Mayor said transport connectivity was the key thing in holding the region back: “Every business I speak to says this transport is holding us back recruiting, it’s holding us back expanding.”

But Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said it will need private investment to be completed.