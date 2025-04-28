Who is Luke Campbell? Olympic boxer standing for Reform in Hull and East Yorkshire
Mr Campbell, who won gold in the 2012 London Games was announced as the party’s candidate at an event held at Hull’s Connexin Live in February.
On the night he said: “The Mayor’s role isn’t about playing politics, it's about being a voice for the people.
“This city made me, it gave me everything. Now it’s my turn to give back.”
Mr Campbell told The Yorkshire Post that he was drawn to Nigel Farage due to his focus on “ common sense … family, community and country”.
He said his main priority, if elected, would be “to cut waste in the councils and make them accountable for what money is spent and what it’s spent on”.
In particular, he cited the £21m being spent on the regeneration of Queens Gardens in Hull.
The boxer said: “That is doing nothing to the economy, it’s not growing businesses, it’s not giving people opportunities - I don’t understand what that’s achieving.”
He added: “Listen, I’m not in the know yet - if I get elected I’ll be able to say more than I’m saying so far.”
