A19 northbound collision: Man dies following crash on major road that enters North Yorkshire involving two vehicles and police officers are appealing for witnesses
Cleveland Police confirm that a man has sadly died following a collision on the A19 northbound at around 8.55pm on Saturday, January 4, 2025.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened around half a mile from the A689 on-slip (Wolviston services).
The collision involved a male pedestrian who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and two vehicles: a Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Movano van.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.
“A formal identification process is yet to take place.
“Any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident, are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25002185.
“Officers are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a male, dressed in dark clothing, walking along the A19, Durham Road, A1027 or Junction Road between 5.30pm and 8.55pm on Saturday, January 4, 2025.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.