Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on the A19 northbound that enters North Yorkshire.

Cleveland Police confirm that a man has sadly died following a collision on the A19 northbound at around 8.55pm on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened around half a mile from the A689 on-slip (Wolviston services).

The collision involved a male pedestrian who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and two vehicles: a Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Movano van.

A police cordon. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“A formal identification process is yet to take place.

“Any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident, are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25002185.