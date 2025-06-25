The airline easyJet will introduce direct flights to Barcelona from Leeds Bradford Airport later this year.

The new easyJet route will operate bi-weekly starting from October 29, 2025, with departures from LBA scheduled each Wednesday at 8.40am and Saturdays at 1.40pm, flying directly to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN).

The new Barcelona flights follow easyJet’s recent introduction of flights to Paris, Palma and Malaga earlier this year, reflecting the airline’s continued commitment and investment in creating more options for passengers across Yorkshire.

An EasyJet plane. (Pic credit: Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images)

Travellers flying with easyJet from LBA can now enjoy an enhanced airport experience, with recent terminal upgrades delivering faster security, additional seating, upgraded lounges, and a wider choice of food and drink options, designed to make the start of their holiday smoother.

Barcelona, located on Spain’s northeastern coast, has a mixture of culture, sights and cuisine. Travellers can explore landmarks such as Guadi’s Sagrada Familia and the historic Gothic Quarter or unwind on Barceloneta Beach. The city is also known for its rich culinary scene, from traditional tapas bars to Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as a vibrant nightlife and a thriving arts and music culture.

easyJet’s UK country manager, Ali Gayward, said: “We are really pleased to be adding a new route from Leeds Bradford this winter, offering a culture rich city break.

“It’s a fantastic destination for winter breaks for our customers from across the North-West and offers customers greater choice and exceptional value, while we always aim to make travel easy.”

People sunbathe on a beach in Barcelona. (Pic credit: Josep Lago / AFP via Getty Images)

Commercial director at Leeds Bradford Airport, John Cunliffe, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome another exciting destination to our growing list of easyJet routes.

“Barcelona is one of Europe’s most iconic cities and has lots to offer for all travellers – from beach escapes and iconic landmarks to world class dancing and dining.

“The introduction of this service brings even more convenient options for passengers across Yorkshire, which is something we continually strive to deliver.”