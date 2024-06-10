Leeds Bradford Airport security: Yorkshire airport introduces new scanners allowing passengers to leave liquids and large electronic items in bags while passing through security
Passenger experience at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) this summer is set to improve with new, advanced security scanners.
The latest Next Generation Screening technology enables passengers to leave both liquids and large electronic items such as laptops, iPads and tablet devices, in their bags while passing through security checkpoints.
With the latest DFT guidance, all liquids are required to be in containers not exceeding 100ml but an unlimited number of these containers can be taken.
These developed systems allow a smoother and more efficient security process for all pas sengers, significantly reducing time and queues for departing travellers.
The next generation security technology is now in full operation at LBA. It is one of the first airports in the UK to deploy the latest technology for the entire operation which improves security staff effectiveness, detects banned items with more accuracy and enhances passenger safety.
With all four security lanes now in full working order, LBA passengers are set to experience a smoother, faster and more convenient journey through security.
This Summer, we’re teaming up with TK Maxx presents Live, at The Piece Hall in Halifax, to offer Yorkshire Post digital subscribers a chance to win VIP tickets
Chief executive officer at LBA, Vincent Hodder, said: “As Yorkshire’s international gateway, we are committed to ensuring passenger safety, whilst also providing a seamless, quick and efficient experience for those travelling through the airport.
“The introduction of the C3 scanners will enable our security staff to operate with greater accuracy, prioritising passenger safety while minimising unnecessary delays.
“We are thrilled with the installation of this next generation technology and are already seeing the positive impact on both security and customer experience, but we remind passengers to check before travelling when flying into Leeds Bradford from other airports, as these may not have the same security technology and may have different security requirements.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.