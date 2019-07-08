Great Yorkshire Show 2019 weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit during the agricultural event

Have your say

The Great Yorkshire Show 2019 takes place in Harrogate from Tuesday 9 July to Thursday 11 July, celebrating the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

But will you need your sunglasses or your wellies for the first day of the show on Tuesday 9 July?

Wet weather

Heavy rain is set to hit Harrogate throughout most of the day on Tuesday (9 July).

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday in Yorkshire explains that “outbreaks of rain are possible through the morning, especially across northern parts.

“Some patchy rain is possible through the afternoon, but many areas will become dry. Maximum temperature 20C.”

Heavy rain is set to hit from 6am onwards, continuing throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm, reaching its peak of 17C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

Rain is set to easy by around 2pm, becoming overcast but dry, before heavy rain hits again at 4pm.

Heavy rain is set to ease by 6pm, with a mixture of cloud and light showers throughout the rest of the evening.

The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like for the rest of the Show?

Wednesday 10 July will see heavy rain during the morning, which will change to cloudy in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 20C.

Thursday 11 July is set to see a mixture of rain showers, cloud and some small sunny intervals throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is currently in place for thunderstorms for Harrogate.

The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”

