The Met Office has revealed the status of two storms this week and their impact, if any, on the UK.

It was announced on its website that areas across Yorkshire were severely affected by the heavy rain this week as storm Dudley progressed. The stormy weather conditions continue through the week in the form of storm Eunice.

Why are storms named?

Why do storms have names? Here is everything you need to know. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

The decision to name storms was implemented by the Met Office in 2014, following America. On November 10, 2015, the first storm was named Abigail.

The Met Office believed that naming the storms would raise more awareness and alertness of them and how dangerous they can be.

It was also thought that by using names for each storm, the public can easily follow its status on all platforms; TV, radio, social media and so on.

How are they picked?

Just like with any democracy, the Met Office asks the public for suggestions for storm names.The most popular names are compiled into a list, as well as the names suggested by Met Eireann (the Irish Met Office).

The final selection of names are put in alphabetical order and they alternate between male and female names.