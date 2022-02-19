Residents in Yorkshire and Lancashire, particularly those living in the Peak District, have been warned to brace for heavy snow which could cause travel disruption on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning for heavy snow between 11am and 3pm in areas surrounding Hull, Huddersfield, Leeds, Sheffield and York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning states: “A short period of heavy snow may cause some temporary disruption on roads, mainly across higher ground such as the Peak District.”

A snow plough on the Buttertubs Pass near Hawes, North Yorkshire, on Saturday February 19

Following Storm Eunice, which has left hundreds of thousands of homes still without power, several yellow weather warnings for winds – which could reach up to 70mph – and rain have been issued for Sunday and Monday, covering all of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and south-west Scotland.

The Met Office said: “Gusts of 55 to 60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, some of which may be more vulnerable than usual in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.