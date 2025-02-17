Generations of gardening coming to an end

60% of Xennials fear gardening is at risk of becoming a dying art. And almost half (43%) claim to not have the time to garden and a further 45% say they haven’t got the knowledge and lack the confidence to be gardeners.

That doesn’t mean they don’t want a garden. According to research commissioned by GreenThumb, the UK’s leading lawn care provider, the vast majority, 96% of Xennial homeowners, say having a garden or outdoor space is their top priority and almost half (40%) would pay more rent or mortgage to ensure that they have one.

So why, if they don’t garden is it so important? The majority (75%) want their own outdoor space in order to relax, but more than half say the main reason for having one is to improve their mental health with a further 46% saying it provides somewhere to escape.

And these motivations mean a significant proportion of 42–48-year-olds would give up social media (30%), sacrifice holidays (27%), give up going out altogether (27%) or never have a lie in again (25%) - all to ensure they get their green space.

Pictured: Lawn from GreenThumb

GreenThumb’s research also shows the main goal for one fifth of Xennials in the UK (20%) is to simply know how to take care of their lawn.

So, GreenThumb, who service over 35 million square metres of lawn across the UK, are reasserting their commitment to sharing their knowledge by partnering with Alan Titchmarsh’s Gardening Club.

Having previously funded Series 1, GreenThumb’s Head of Marketing Saul Peake said; “We saw the need for more voices, different perspectives and honest, straightforward advice to drive home that gardening is for all. And our new research has only served to reinforce that commitment; from offering our own free lawn care consultations to alignment with the intentions of Series 2.”

Alan Titchmarsh's Gardening Club Series 2 will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player this March, and will run for 16 episodes covering all kinds of gardens, gardeners and homes.

Again, this mirrors GreenThumb’s research which showed how Xennials want to expand their garden knowledge. Four in ten (40%) say that they want to grow their own flowers and plants, and more than a third (34%) say that they want to grow their own herbs and food.