Black Friday 2024 best toy deals so far - updated daily
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Black Friday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done as there’s great deals on toys from the big brands.
Last updated: Tuesday, November 26
An Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for kids aged 3 to 7 is 52% off this week. Shop the deal.
Save 40% on popular Melissa & Doug Wooden Ice Cream Toy Shop. Scoop up this great offer.
You’ll get a huge 70% off this Trolls play set at The Entertainer. Grab yours before it sells out.
Take 78% off this kids’ teepee, creating a cosy nook your kids will love. Save on this kids’ tent now.
Save 40% off on this Minion’s trampoline for hours of garden fun. See the deal here.
Get crafty with these Ohuhu Washable Dot Markers on offer now. See the savings.
And many retailers are starting their sales early, with deals from John Lewis, The Entertainer, Debenhams, Argos and more.
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet tablet comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ content, including thousands of apps, games, books, videos and favourites such as, CBeebies, Disney, Nick and more. There's also an easy-to-use parent dashboard which allows you to filter content based on child's age, set educational goals and time limits
This 28-piece ice cream set includes a wooden ice cream shop counter, eight ice cream scoops and mechanical wooden toy scooper to easily lift, stack and release the scoops, as well as six toppings, two cones, cup, tongs, wooden spoon and six play money bank notes. Perfect for preschoolers.
This Trolls Band Together Mount Rageous Doll Playset is down to £13.49 from £44.99 - and features a Queen Poppy doll four Hair Pops friends and more than 25 accessories. With a removable slide, snack bar, dressing room and stage, this is a great gift for fans of the Trolls movies.
This children’s tent is down to £17.63 from £75 - and it’s the perfect spot for a book nook, hideout or games tent. It's easy to set up, fold away and fits in with most home decor - so works well in the kids bedroom or your living room.
This Minions 4.5ft trampoline and enclosure is designed for younger kids from age three - let them go bananas and start their jumping journey alongside their favourite characters - and it includes eight sounds that little ones will recognise from their favourite movie.
