Yorkshire all-rounder Jordan Thompson nets a new deal

JORDAN THOMPSON, the dynamic all-rounder, has signed a contract extension with Yorkshire that will keep him at the club until at least October 2023.
Thompson, 24, has become a mainstay of the team after a number of impressive displays since the start of last season.
“I’m delighted to have signed for another two years,” said Thompson, who is Yorkshire’s second-highest wicket-taker in the Championship this year with 17 at 21.58. “We had a strange year last year with the two-month season, but I came out of it having done pretty well with both bat and ball.
“I’ve been lucky along the way; there’s been a few injuries that have let me in, but it’s about taking your chance when you get it and, at the moment, I’m doing that. But by no means do I think I’ve cemented a spot – with the lads around me in the all-rounder positions, there’s always competition for places.”
Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, said: “We’ve seen a real development and a growing maturity with Jordan, both as a person and as a player. Last summer in the Bob Willis Trophy he showed great skills both with bat and ball, and he has continued that this season.”
