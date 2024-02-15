Scan the Premier League and you will find an array of talents produced in the county. While the likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire now fly the Yorkshire flag, it was previously flown by the likes of David Seaman, David Batty and David Hirst.

Football can be brutal in the way it chews up and spits out young players but when one breaks through, it truly is something special to savour. There are already a number of prodigies making impacts at senior level, across the divisions.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has showed no hesitation relying on Andre Brooks, while Archie Gray is proving indispensable for Leeds United. Daniel Farke has also blooded Mateo Joseph, who is a regular on the Whites bench.

Charlie Crew has shone at youth level for Leeds United and Wales. Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bailey Cadamarteri is enjoying a breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley fans have been given opportunities to see Fabio Jalo in the first team.

However, there are plenty of players honed within academies in Yorkshire still waiting for senior breakthroughs – here are 11 to keep an eye on.

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

The young goalkeeper was recently given his senior debut and is getting glowing reviews in S6. Stoppers tend to have to wait longer for opportunities but if Charles continues progressing at a rapid rate, he may not have to be too patient.

Sam Curtis (Sheffield United)

Arriving at Sheffield United in the same month as Ivo Grbic, Mason Holgate and Ben Brereton Diaz, Curtis went under the radar as a January addition for the Blades. Despite being just 18, the defender has racked up 60 senior appearances for Irish outfit St Patrick’s Athletic.

He is tenacious when it comes to defensive work but also poses a threat going down the flank.

Stan Ashbee (Hull City)

The son of former Hull hero Ian Ashbee, the Tigers are in the defender’s DNA. A youth international for the Republic of Ireland, Ashbee has captained Hull’s under-18 side and appears to have a bright future.

Charlie Crew (Leeds United)

A dynamic midfielder, Crew is arguably the most exciting Leeds prospect yet to make a senior breakthrough at Elland Road. He was called up to the Wales under-21 squad at the age of just 16 last year and England are said to be interested in changing his international allegiance.

Aaron Atkinson (Barnsley)

The midfielder has had a great footballing education, having honed his craft in the youth systems of Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Oldham Athletic before arriving at Oakwell. He has flirted with the first-team since joining the Reds and will be hoping to become a regular fixture under Neill Collins.

A creative player, Atkinson enjoys bursts forward into the final third to support attacks.

Sam Straughan-Brown (Doncaster Rovers)

Doncaster have high hopes for Straughan-Brown, who they offered professional terms to earlier this season. The midfielder is still only a first-year scholar but has already made an impression on Grant McCann.

Fin Cartwright (Middlesbrough)

At 16 years and 161 days old, the midfielder became the second youngest debutant in Middlesbrough’s history earlier this season. An England youth international, he has been tipped to become a key figure at the Riverside in the future.

Tom Iorpenda (Huddersfield Town)

The teenager has thrived as a box-to-box midfielder for Huddersfield Town B, earning himself a number of appearances in the first-team squad. A former Brighton & Hove Albion trainee, Iorpenda is well thought of at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ciaran McGuckin (Rotherham United)

Born down the road in Leeds, McGuckin has caught the eye while ascending Rotherham’s youth ranks. Capped by Northern Ireland at youth level, the forward is currently out on loan in the Republic of Ireland with Dundalk.

Emmanuel Ilesanmi (Harrogate Town)

The forward is the first Harrogate academy graduate to have appeared for the club in League Two. Despite being just 19, he has featured on Simon Weaver’s bench on a number of occasions and has tasted senior action out on loan in the National League North.

Dylan Youmbi (Bradford City)