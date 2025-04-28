Barnsley defender Marc Roberts has called for “top-to-bottom” improvement at Oakwell in a candid assessment of the club’s struggles.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only a trip to Reading remaining, 12th is the highest League One position the Reds can realistically finish in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts, a senior statesman in the Reds ranks at 34, did not pull his punches post-match.

Marc Roberts did not pull his punches after Barnsley's defeat to Shrewsbury Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“[It was] disappointing, embarrassing, all of the above,” said Roberts. “It sums up our season really, not good enough top to bottom. We’ve got to take some sort of responsibility for that. It’s just not good enough.

“[I feel] rubbish, really. It’s not good enough, is it? In the past, this place has been a bit of a tough place to come, especially in the years I was here before.

“We’ve got to find a way to get that back somehow. I thought it might been turning a little bit and we’ve got to take responsibility for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts returned to Oakwell last summer after seven years at Birmingham City. He had previously been a key figure for the Reds during a golden period in the club’s history, but now finds himself also associated with a turbulent chapter.

"I've loved it, absolutely loved it, even though it's been poor at times,” he said. “I came back because I thought the club was in a good position to actually go somewhere and kick on this year.

“It's frustrating because at times, you look at parts of the season, where we've been in the table and what we've done, and then we just let ourselves down, we let everyone down. We can't blame anyone individually for that, that's a collective thing.

"I don't want to say too much but I think that's from top to bottom. I think everyone's got to be better. Everyone's got to provide better. Everyone's got to do a little bit more. Us as the players, we've got to take that out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Roberts returned to Barnsley in the summer of 2024. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

The fans made their frustration known as the Reds were bettered by Shrewsbury and the lack of post-match appreciation told a sorry story. On home turf, Barnsley have won just six league games all season.

“As dire as it’s been at times, they [the fans] still turn up,” Robert said. “I know they voiced their opinions at the end but everyone’s entitled to that.

“They’re well-entitled to show what they really feel. We’ve got to take that on the chin. I can only say to them, you’ve got a manager in Conor that’s going to look to only do good things in the future.

“He works his nuts off and I’m pretty sure he’ll get it right, as long as the club get behind him and do the right things in the summer. It’s a big one for them and Conor. Hopefully, we can patch things up where it needs patching, and [they] do what they need to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know they’ve kind of earmarked some things they need to do better and what they need to do. Hopefully, that comes to fruition because that can’t be acceptable, what we’ve just witnessed out there.”

A summer of shrewd recruitment will be key if Barnsley are to re-emerge as genuine contenders for promotion from League One.

Roberts has called on the Reds hierarchy to back Hourihane with the resources required to complete the task at hand.

"I love Conor and I think he'll be a success,” he said. “But I think he needs everyone pulling the same way he wants to pull. If he gets what he wants, and does what he wants to do, he'll take the club where it needs to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad