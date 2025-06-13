Former Barnsley defender Gethin Jones has found a new club following the end of his five-year association with Bolton Wanderers.

Jones was a young prospect cutting his teeth at Everton when he was loaned to Barnsley in January 2017.

He made 17 appearances for the Reds, the first of which came in a memorable 3-2 win over Leeds United. Over eight years on, Jones is now 29 and a senior Australia international.

Bolton may have allowed him to seek pastures new but the defender has not been in free agent uncertainty for long.

Barnsley borrowed Gethin Jones from Everton in January 2017. | Tony Johnson

GethinJones makes move

Milton Keynes Dons have moved to recruit the former Toffees prospect, making him their third summer signing after the captures of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Jones will work under former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne, who took the reins after being relieved of his duties at Derby County.

Warne said: “I’ve admired Gethin for many seasons, and I’ve faced him on numerous occasions. He knows what it takes to win, and he’s been successful in a promotion campaign and an EFL Trophy lift with Bolton.

“He can play in multiple positions across the backline, although as an attacking full-back, he provides great delivery into the box, but his flexibility enables us to play different systems.

“When we met, I really liked how he was as a man and his enthusiasm for the game. I find that usually, the players who love the sport give everything, and that’s what we want at this football club.

“It’s a great signing, and we’re all looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season.”

Gethin Jones has left Bolton Wanderers after five years with the Trotters. | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Gethin Jones on MK Dons switch

Jones added: "I'm predominantly a right-back, but I can play right centre-half across the back five, and as a wing-back.

“I'm the type of player who likes to get up and down the pitch, I like to get crosses in, I like to defend; I'm an all-round full-back who enjoys running so I'll be up and down the pitch quite a bit.