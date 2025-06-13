Ex-Barnsley FC and Everton defender snapped up by League Two club after Bolton Wanderers exit
Jones was a young prospect cutting his teeth at Everton when he was loaned to Barnsley in January 2017.
He made 17 appearances for the Reds, the first of which came in a memorable 3-2 win over Leeds United. Over eight years on, Jones is now 29 and a senior Australia international.
Bolton may have allowed him to seek pastures new but the defender has not been in free agent uncertainty for long.
GethinJones makes move
Milton Keynes Dons have moved to recruit the former Toffees prospect, making him their third summer signing after the captures of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.
Jones will work under former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne, who took the reins after being relieved of his duties at Derby County.
Warne said: “I’ve admired Gethin for many seasons, and I’ve faced him on numerous occasions. He knows what it takes to win, and he’s been successful in a promotion campaign and an EFL Trophy lift with Bolton.
“He can play in multiple positions across the backline, although as an attacking full-back, he provides great delivery into the box, but his flexibility enables us to play different systems.
“When we met, I really liked how he was as a man and his enthusiasm for the game. I find that usually, the players who love the sport give everything, and that’s what we want at this football club.
“It’s a great signing, and we’re all looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season.”
Gethin Jones on MK Dons switch
Jones added: "I'm predominantly a right-back, but I can play right centre-half across the back five, and as a wing-back.
“I'm the type of player who likes to get up and down the pitch, I like to get crosses in, I like to defend; I'm an all-round full-back who enjoys running so I'll be up and down the pitch quite a bit.
"I look forward to playing for the Dons fans, it's a great stadium and I look forward to seeing them here. I want to get MK Dons back to where it should be, it's a brilliant club and to get that promotion would be perfect."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.