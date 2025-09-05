It was a busy summer for the Reds, who have ushered in a new era under Oakwell favourite Conor Hourihane.

Barnsley’s head coach has a lot of work to do to revitalise the Reds, but early signs have been undeniably positive.

As for permanent signings, an undisclosed fee was paid to West Ham United for ex-Doncaster Rovers loanee Patrick Kelly. He arrived in South Yorkshire along with Tennai Watson, Reyes Cleary and David McGoldrick, who made free transfer switches.

The 2025/26 campaign is in its infancy but after four wins, one draw and one defeat across six games, Barnsley sit fourth.

Even if progress is being made, the free agent market could still prove tempting. An array of players, ranging from seasoned veterans to up-and-comers, are still on the hunt for new clubs.

Here are 21 unattached players Barnsley could target if they decide they are not yet done when it comes to transfer business.

Duncan Watmore After two years at Millwall, the former Middlesbrough forward is a free agent.

Onel Hernandez The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City winger was released by Norwich City at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Marvin Johnson A League One promotion-winner with Sheffield Wednesday, the veteran wing-back is seeking pastures new.