21 free agents Barnsley could target including ex-Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday men

By Tom Coates

Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:48 BST

The summer transfer window has closed - but Barnsley can still recruit free agents.

It was a busy summer for the Reds, who have ushered in a new era under Oakwell favourite Conor Hourihane.

Barnsley’s head coach has a lot of work to do to revitalise the Reds, but early signs have been undeniably positive.

Eight senior signings were made over the summer, with four arriving on loan. Murphy Cooper joined from Queens Park Rangers, Nathanael Ogbeta arrived from Plymouth Argyle, Caylan Vickers was recruited from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jake Rooney was borrowed from Derby County.

As for permanent signings, an undisclosed fee was paid to West Ham United for ex-Doncaster Rovers loanee Patrick Kelly. He arrived in South Yorkshire along with Tennai Watson, Reyes Cleary and David McGoldrick, who made free transfer switches.

The 2025/26 campaign is in its infancy but after four wins, one draw and one defeat across six games, Barnsley sit fourth.

Even if progress is being made, the free agent market could still prove tempting. An array of players, ranging from seasoned veterans to up-and-comers, are still on the hunt for new clubs.

Here are 21 unattached players Barnsley could target if they decide they are not yet done when it comes to transfer business.

After two years at Millwall, the former Middlesbrough forward is a free agent.

1. Duncan Watmore

After two years at Millwall, the former Middlesbrough forward is a free agent. | George Wood/Getty Images

The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City winger was released by Norwich City at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

2. Onel Hernandez

The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City winger was released by Norwich City at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. | Harriet Lander/Getty Images

A League One promotion-winner with Sheffield Wednesday, the veteran wing-back is seeking pastures new.

3. Marvin Johnson

A League One promotion-winner with Sheffield Wednesday, the veteran wing-back is seeking pastures new. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The winger has been without a club since his Watford exit in the summer of 2024.

4. Samuel Kalu

The winger has been without a club since his Watford exit in the summer of 2024. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

