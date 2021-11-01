Barnsley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers have games moved for Sky Sports coverage over the festive period

Valérien Ismaël's and Alex Mowatt's return to Oakwell with West Brom will be shown live on Friday, December 17 at 7.45pm to kick off the festive schedule

Middlesbrough will then have a 12.30pm kick off the following day as they welcome Bournemouth to the Riverside before Sheffield United travel to Fulham for a 7.45pm kick off on Monday, December 20.

On Boxing Day, Oakwell will take centre stage again as Sky Sports plans to broadcast the visit of Stoke City to Barnsley, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

On Monday, December 27 Sunderland's trip to Doncaster Rovers will be aired at 12.30pm before Huddersfield Town's visit to Nottingham Forest is broadcast on Thursday, December 30 at 7.45pm.

Sheffield United's home game against Middlesbrough on New Year's Day has been moved to 12.30pm for Sky Sports coverage.

December

FESTIVE FIXTURES: Five Yorkshire clubs will have games broadcast on Sky Sports in the second half of December. Picture: Getty Images.

Fri 3: Fulham vs Bournemouth (7.45pm)

Sat 4: Coventry vs West Brom (12.30pm)

Sun 5: QPR vs Stoke (2.30pm)

Tues 7: MK Dons vs Plymouth (7.45pm)

Wed 8: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)

Sat 11: Huddersfield vs Coventry (12.30pm)

Mon 13: Sheffield United vs QPR (7.45pm)

Fri 17: Barnsley vs West Brom (7.45pm)

Sat 18: Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth (12.30pm)

Mon 20: Fulham vs Sheffield United (7.45pm)

Sun 26: Barnsley vs Stoke (3pm)

Mon 27: Doncaster vs Sunderland (12.30pm), Derby vs West Brom (3pm), QPR vs Bournemouth (5.30pm)

Thurs 30: Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield (7.45pm)

January

Sat 1: Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough (12.30pm)