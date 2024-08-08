Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United 'lining up' moves for ex-Sheffield United and Aston Villa man
The 32-year-old, a seasoned marksman in the EFL, was released by the Blues at the end of the 2023/24 season. In his final campaign at St Andrew’s, he had managed just two goals in 29 appearances.
Now a free agent, Hogan is reportedly being eyed by two Championship clubs as the beginning of the new season approaches. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, both Blackburn and Oxford are lining up swoops for the experienced attacker.
Both clubs are said to be keen to bolster their attacking options and although Hogan’s stock has fallen in recent years, he boasts a wealth of experience. He has also been prolific at Championship level before, proving to be a particular handful for defenders during his time at Brentford.
Hogan is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having had two spells in the county. He represented FC Halifax Town while cutting his teeth in the non-league pyramid and returned to Yorkshire nearly a decade later, when Aston Villa loaned him to Sheffield United.
He made eight appearances during his stint at Bramall Lane, scoring twice. Earlier this year, he was linked with a move to the blue side of the Steel City, but a move to Sheffield Wednesday did not materialise.
