Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United are reportedly plotting moves to sign former Sheffield United forward Scott Hogan after his Birmingham City exit.

The 32-year-old, a seasoned marksman in the EFL, was released by the Blues at the end of the 2023/24 season. In his final campaign at St Andrew’s, he had managed just two goals in 29 appearances.

Now a free agent, Hogan is reportedly being eyed by two Championship clubs as the beginning of the new season approaches. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, both Blackburn and Oxford are lining up swoops for the experienced attacker.

Scott Hogan had a loan spell at Sheffield United in 2019. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Both clubs are said to be keen to bolster their attacking options and although Hogan’s stock has fallen in recent years, he boasts a wealth of experience. He has also been prolific at Championship level before, proving to be a particular handful for defenders during his time at Brentford.

Hogan is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having had two spells in the county. He represented FC Halifax Town while cutting his teeth in the non-league pyramid and returned to Yorkshire nearly a decade later, when Aston Villa loaned him to Sheffield United.

