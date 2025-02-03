Blackburn Rovers close to signing former Barnsley star from Luton Town as 'medical' begins
The 11pm deadline is creeping closer but it appears Woodrow could seal a switch before the window slams shut.
According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Blackburn Rovers.
Nearly three years have passed since Woodrow was prised from Barnsley by Luton, who have used the forward as a bit-part player this term.
Despite his club’s struggles in the Championship, the former Fulham frontman has been afforded just one league start.
He now appears to be closing in on a move to Ewood Park, with Blackburn said to be in talks.
Woodrow made a total of 157 appearances in Barnsley colours, scoring 53 goals and registering 10 assists.
He had been linked with League One high-fliers Wrexham, although a Championship stay is seemingly on the cards.
John Eustace’s squad looks set for a double boost, with Nottingham Forest’s Emannuel Dennis also said to be on the verge of joining.
He was linked with Sheffield Wednesday, but Blackburn have reportedly won the race for his signature.