Former Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow is reportedly nearing a move away from Luton Town in the dying embers of the winter transfer window.

The 11pm deadline is creeping closer but it appears Woodrow could seal a switch before the window slams shut.

According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Blackburn Rovers.

Nearly three years have passed since Woodrow was prised from Barnsley by Luton, who have used the forward as a bit-part player this term.

Cauley Woodrow made over 150 appearances for Barnsley. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Despite his club’s struggles in the Championship, the former Fulham frontman has been afforded just one league start.

He now appears to be closing in on a move to Ewood Park, with Blackburn said to be in talks.

Woodrow made a total of 157 appearances in Barnsley colours, scoring 53 goals and registering 10 assists.

Cauley Woodrow scored 53 goals in Barnsley colours. | Tony Johnson

He had been linked with League One high-fliers Wrexham, although a Championship stay is seemingly on the cards.

John Eustace’s squad looks set for a double boost, with Nottingham Forest’s Emannuel Dennis also said to be on the verge of joining.