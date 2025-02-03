Blackburn Rovers close to signing former Barnsley star from Luton Town as 'medical' begins

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 21:37 BST
Former Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow is reportedly nearing a move away from Luton Town in the dying embers of the winter transfer window.

The 11pm deadline is creeping closer but it appears Woodrow could seal a switch before the window slams shut.

According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Blackburn Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nearly three years have passed since Woodrow was prised from Barnsley by Luton, who have used the forward as a bit-part player this term.

Cauley Woodrow made over 150 appearances for Barnsley.placeholder image
Cauley Woodrow made over 150 appearances for Barnsley. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Despite his club’s struggles in the Championship, the former Fulham frontman has been afforded just one league start.

He now appears to be closing in on a move to Ewood Park, with Blackburn said to be in talks.

Woodrow made a total of 157 appearances in Barnsley colours, scoring 53 goals and registering 10 assists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cauley Woodrow scored 53 goals in Barnsley colours. placeholder image
Cauley Woodrow scored 53 goals in Barnsley colours. | Tony Johnson

He had been linked with League One high-fliers Wrexham, although a Championship stay is seemingly on the cards.

John Eustace’s squad looks set for a double boost, with Nottingham Forest’s Emannuel Dennis also said to be on the verge of joining.

He was linked with Sheffield Wednesday, but Blackburn have reportedly won the race for his signature.

MORE: Barnsley explain Killip decision as goalkeeper moves on

Related topics:Blackburn RoversLuton TownWrexham
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice