Former Barnsley coach Adam Murray has left his role as manager of non-league outfit Eastbourne Borough.

The 42-year-old is a familiar face at Oakwell, having coached within Barnsley’s academy and had spells as caretaker boss in the senior set-up.

He also worked closely with Valerien Ismael during his Oakwell tenure, later following him to West Bromwich Albion and Besiktas.

However, recent years have seen Murray strike out on his own and manage in the non-league pyramid.

After a stint at the AFC Fylde helm, Murray took charge of Eastbourne in January last year and led the club to safety in the National League South.

He then steered the club to a third-placed finish in the 2024/25 campaign, but has now vacated his post to be closer to his family.

Adam Murray’s farewell

Murray said: “Today is an incredibly sad day as I say good bye to an amazing football club. What a journey – from the miracle of survival to being so close to becoming champions – and I have loved every second of it.

“We have made some amazing memories and built some incredible relationships together.

“I would like to thank my boys and my staff, who have ran through brick walls for me and I could not of asked for any more.

“A huge thank you to the amazing supporters who have shown me incredible love from day one. The reason our home became a fortress was you and you being that 12th, 13th and 14th man. I will miss you!

“Finally thank you to Simon [Leslie, owner]. His backing and support has never stopped. He truly is a special man – his vision was what sucked me in and I hope I have played my part in moving it forward. Thank you.

“Unfortunately home is calling and with five kids, I have to put them first. I have no doubt the future is bright for Eastbourne Borough under Simon’s leadership. I will be watching from afar! Good luck team.”

Adam Murray’s potential Valerien Ismael reunion

In March, a report claimed Murray had been lined up for a coaching role in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

His former colleague Ismael has been at the Ewood Park helm since February, when he was unveiled as John Eustace’s successor.