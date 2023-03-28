Latest managerial update in the Football League emerges as North West club cut ties with boss

Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town’s League Two rivals Rochdale have parted company with Jim Bentley. The North West club have decided to sack the 46-year-old after their poor run of form and assistant manager Nick Chadwick has also left.

The former Morecambe and AFC Fylde boss took over at Spotland from from ex-Hull City coach Robbie Stockdale back in August but has endured a tough spell. He has won just seven out of his 36 in charge, losing 20 and drawing nine.

Rochdale find themselves rock bottom of the Football League and are staring down the barrel of their first ever relegation to non-league. They are 10 points from safety with just eight matches left to play after their damaging 2-0 loss away at 22nd place Crawley Town over the weekend with AFC Wimbledon up next this Saturday.