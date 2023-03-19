Latest news emerges from League Two as latest managerial casualty emerges

Tranmere Rovers have sacked Micky Mellon after their poor run of form. Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town’s League Two rivals will now be in the hunt for a new manager.

Ian Dawes has been placed in caretaker charge of the Merseyside outfit. Andy Parkinson will act as his number two on a temporary basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites were beaten 3-1 at home by Newport County this weekend and have slipped down to 14th in the table with play-offs looking increasingly unlikely this season.

Their chairman Mark Palios has said: “From both a personal and a club perspective this hasn’t been an easy decision.

“Micky has a special place in the hearts of Tranmere fans thanks to the back to back promotions in 2018 and 2019. Since he returned to the Club in 2021 after a year in Scotland, we haven’t managed to achieve the success we both wanted and I reluctantly came to the conclusion that a change was needed as we start recruitment preparations for next season.

“I would like to thank Micky for his contribution and efforts in both managerial stints at the Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mellon, who has managed the likes of Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town in the past, managed Tranmere from 2016 to 2020 and guided them from non-league to League One during his time at the club. He then left for a year in Scotland with Dundee United before returning in 2021.