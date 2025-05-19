Graham Alexander has led the Bantams out of the fourth tier at the second attempt, having secured a third-placed finish on the final day of the regular season.

The promotion sparked jubilant scenes on the streets of Bradford, with the relief and joy palpable.

However, the Bantams must now ready themselves for another tough and competitive division. They have signalled their intention to recruit early, signing former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland midfielder Max Power.

Alexander said: “I am extremely pleased to start our summer recruitment by bringing Max to the club. He brings a wealth of experience with promotions under his belt and proven quality.

“After meeting with him, his enthusiasm to come and play for us was clear to see. We all look forward to working with him.”

Bradford have also been linked with loan star Jack Shepherd, although a deal with Barnsley may prove difficult to do.

More additions will follow throughout the summer, with space made in the Bantams ranks by the release of some senior players.

Among those to have been cut from the squad are popular defender Romoney Crichlow and maverick winger Jamie Walker.

Bradford will be keen to spend what they can this summer, although the free agent market may well prove useful.

In recent weeks, clubs up and down the country have been publishing retained lists and freeing members of their squad up to seek pastures new.

Here is a look at 18 players Bradford could potentially target for free transfer moves this summer.

1 . Michael Ihiekwe The former Rotherham United centre-back is leaving Sheffield Wednesday. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kris Moore The centre-back is departing Leeds United after failing to make a first-team breakthrough. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Aden Flint A vastly experienced centre-back, Flint is leaving League One outfit Mansfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales