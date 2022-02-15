The Scot has paid the price for the Bantams falling off the League Two promotion pace. Following the high expectations when he arrived last summer, his tenure was under-whelming. Here is a look at some of the runners and riders who could potentially replace the Scot.

Michael Flynn: Needs no introduction to the City faithful and won many admirers with commitment to the claret and amber cause during his playing stint at the club from 2009-2012. He is also available and would be a popular choice.

Derek Adams was sacked as Bradford City manager on Tuesday morning. Picture: Tony Johnson

A good age at 41 and possessed lower-division pedigree, having earned plenty of kudos for his work at hometown club Newport County where he worked to a limited budget.

In his time at County, Flynn inspired FA Cup upsets over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough and took the club to the League Two play-offs in 2018-19. Newport also reached the end-of-season lottery last season when they lost in the final to a Morecambe side managed by Adams

Flynn left Newport last autumn and was linked with the vacant positions at Cardiff City and Barnsley earlier this season, among others.

Grant McCann: In the frame for their recent vacant post at Sunderland after his departure from Hull City following Acun Ilicali’s takeover - but lost out to Alex Neil.

Is former Hull City and Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann a good fit for Bradford City after the sacking of Derek Adams? Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA

A proven operator in the lower-leagues and has enjoyed success at both the Tigers and Doncaster Rovers and the potential of Bradford could attract him.

The challenge would not faze him and he is keen on a quick-fire return to football.

Steve Evans: A tad controversial given his ‘previous’ with Bradford, but has defined lower-league nous. The former Leeds United and Rotherham United manager is available after leaving Gillingham by mutual consent.

He was promoted from League Two with the Millers in 2012-13 and followed up with promotion to the second tier. Evans’s credentials for the City - ahead of the decision to opt for Adams last summer - were backed up by someone who knows him well in his former chairman at Peterborough in Darragh MacAnthony.

On his podcast, The Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry, he said: “How desperate are you for success? Sometimes you have to sacrifice other things just to get out of where you are.

“If I said, ‘look I’ve got someone for you but you’re not going to like it. It’s going to get messy but he’ll win you back-to-back promotions’, what would you say?

“If he came available in the summer, hire Steve Evans. He would win back-to-back promotions with his eyes shut at Bradford.

“Football has got short memories when there’s success on the line.”

Nigel Adkins: Has amassed vast experience over the years and has previously worked in Yorkshire at Hull City and Sheffield United.

Left his last position with Charlton in October.

Won promotion with Scunthorpe United on two occasions to the Championship between 2006 and 2010 and later went onto lead Southampton to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Pete Wild: Has excelled at neighbouring Halifax Town and took the Shaymen to the play-offs in 2019-20.

The club are well placed at the top end of the National League as it stands in a compelling battle for promotion to the Football League.