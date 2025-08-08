Bradford City and Stevenage 'exploring' deal to sign ex-Doncaster Rovers and Liverpool attacker Max Woltman
The 21-year-old, a forward who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, was nurtured within Liverpool’s youth system.
He starred in various age groups for the Reds and was given his debut in a Champions League win over AC Milan in December 2021.
However, a loan move to Doncaster in 2022 did not quite work out and a subsequent permanent switch to Oxford proved unfruitful.
After two years at the Kassam Stadium, Woltman is now available to snap up on the free agent market.
Bradford City eye ex-Liverpool prospect
According to SportsBoom, both Bradford and their League One rivals Stevenage are exploring the possibility of signing the attacker.
While his experience could hardly be described as extensive, Woltman would be a low-risk addition given his age and free agent status.
He would also add a different dimension to Bradford’s attack and provide depth in a key area.
Liam Manning on Max Woltman
In September 2023, Woltman’s former Oxford boss Liam Manning told the Oxford Mail: “Max has got some abilities, you can’t question that, and he’s a great lad. He’s up for the fight and I think that’s the biggest bit.
“He’s come here and we’ve got some depth and talent, so it’s now about him rolling his sleeves up and delivering.”
New era at Bradford City
It has been a busy summer of business for the Bantams, who have signed nine new players since their promotion from League Two.
A number of the new faces were on display last week as Graham Alexander’s side defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in their season opener.
Antoni Sarcevic opened the scoring after just six minutes before homegrown prodigy Bobby Pointon doubled the home advantage.
Daniel Udoh hit back in the second half but the goal proved to be a mere consolation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.