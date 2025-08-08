Bradford City are reportedly exploring a deal to sign former Doncaster Rovers, Liverpool and Oxford United attacker Max Woltman.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, a forward who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, was nurtured within Liverpool’s youth system.

He starred in various age groups for the Reds and was given his debut in a Champions League win over AC Milan in December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a loan move to Doncaster in 2022 did not quite work out and a subsequent permanent switch to Oxford proved unfruitful.

After two years at the Kassam Stadium, Woltman is now available to snap up on the free agent market.

Max Woltman is a product of Liverpool's academy. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Bradford City eye ex-Liverpool prospect

According to SportsBoom, both Bradford and their League One rivals Stevenage are exploring the possibility of signing the attacker.

While his experience could hardly be described as extensive, Woltman would be a low-risk addition given his age and free agent status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would also add a different dimension to Bradford’s attack and provide depth in a key area.

Liam Manning on Max Woltman

In September 2023, Woltman’s former Oxford boss Liam Manning told the Oxford Mail: “Max has got some abilities, you can’t question that, and he’s a great lad. He’s up for the fight and I think that’s the biggest bit.

“He’s come here and we’ve got some depth and talent, so it’s now about him rolling his sleeves up and delivering.”

Max Woltman was given a Liverpool debut at the San Siro in December 2021. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

New era at Bradford City

It has been a busy summer of business for the Bantams, who have signed nine new players since their promotion from League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of the new faces were on display last week as Graham Alexander’s side defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in their season opener.

Antoni Sarcevic opened the scoring after just six minutes before homegrown prodigy Bobby Pointon doubled the home advantage.