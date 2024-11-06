Major exits at Leeds United and Sheffield United in the January transfer window have been forecasted by AI.

The winter window is creeping closer and it is at this time of year that minds begin wandering back towards the transfer market.

Clubs now have a clearer idea of where they need to improve and the areas of the squad which need addressing.

Free agents can still be recruited outside of the window but it will be in January that regular transfers and loans are agreed.

SportsCasting have combed the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI to build a list of predicted January moves involving Championship clubs.

Anel Ahmedhodzic - Sheffield United to Everton, £25m

The defender was linked with a move away from Bramall Lane in the summer but when the window slammed shut, he was still on the books of the Blades.

Dele Alli - Unattached to Luton Town, free transfer

Although a free agent, the England-capped midfielder is training with Everton. A Premier League star on his day, a move to the Championship could potentially help him find form again.

Borja Sainz - Norwich City to Athletic Bilbao, £28.5m

Losing Sainz would be a hammer blow for the Canaries, who rely heavily on the Spanish winger in the final third.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds United to Brentford, £25m

Ever since Leeds fell out of the Premier League, there has been speculation regarding Gnonto’s future. He recently signed a new contract at Elland Road but in the modern game, that does not guarantee offers will not be made.

Wilfried Gnonto is an important cog in Daniel Farke's Leeds United machine. | George Wood/Getty Images

Nathan Broadhead - Ipswich Town to Sunderland, £8m

The Welsh frontman has been a key figure in Ipswich’s stunning resurgence in recent years but is still waiting for his Premier League debut. He has a connection to Sunderland, having impressed during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light in the 2021/22 campaign.

Conor Coady - Leicester City to Burnley, £3.5m

A vastly experienced defender, Coady has seen just seven minutes of action in the Premier League with Leicester this season.

Kwame Poku - Peterborough United to West Bromwich Albion, £6m

Anyone who has seen Peterborough play on a regular basis in recent years will know Poku is an exciting talent. A step up to the Championship at some point in the near future does not appear unlikely.

Calvin Ramsay - Liverpool to Norwich City, £6.5m

It has not quite worked out for Ramsay at Anfield and he is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic in League One.

Luca Koleosho - Burnley to Fiorentina, £19m

Revered as one of the Championship’s most exciting young talents, the idea of a high-profile move for the Koleosho does not seem far-fetched.

Morgan Whittaker - Plymouth Argyle to Eintracht Frankfurt, £17.5m