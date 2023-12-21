Celtic icon Scott Brown has emerged among the favourites to take charge of Barnsley’s League One rivals Burton Albion.

The Brewers are on the hunt for a new boss having sacked Dino Maamria earlier this month. They are not the only EFL club in the market for a new manager, with the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Sutton United also searching.

Brown has been installed as the second favourite to fill the Burton vacancy at 2/1 with BetVictor. Only former Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill sits ahead of him in the list of favourites, priced at 1/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been over three months since Brown was dismissed as Fleetwood Town’s head coach. The Fleetwood stint was his first as a number one, having previously had a coaching spell at Aberdeen.

Celtic icon Scott Brown stepped into management with Fleetwood Town but was sacked in September. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

As a player, he was renowned for his tough tackling and fiery approach. He made over 600 appearances for Celtic, winning 10 top flight trophies during his time at the club.

Outside contenders for the Burton gig include Gary Rowett at 4/1 and John McGrath at 6/1.