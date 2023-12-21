Celtic icon emerges among favourites to take charge of Barnsley and Derby County's League One rivals
The Brewers are on the hunt for a new boss having sacked Dino Maamria earlier this month. They are not the only EFL club in the market for a new manager, with the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Sutton United also searching.
Brown has been installed as the second favourite to fill the Burton vacancy at 2/1 with BetVictor. Only former Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill sits ahead of him in the list of favourites, priced at 1/1.
It has been over three months since Brown was dismissed as Fleetwood Town’s head coach. The Fleetwood stint was his first as a number one, having previously had a coaching spell at Aberdeen.
As a player, he was renowned for his tough tackling and fiery approach. He made over 600 appearances for Celtic, winning 10 top flight trophies during his time at the club.
Outside contenders for the Burton gig include Gary Rowett at 4/1 and John McGrath at 6/1.
Whoever does land the role will face a tough task, as Burton are precariously close to the relegation zone. The Brewers occupy 19th place in the table, just four points clear of danger.