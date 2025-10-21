The latest round of fixtures kicked off at the Riverside, where Middlesbrough hosted Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town.

An own goal from Cedric Kipre gave Middlesbrough the lead before Morgan Whittaker broke his duck to double the advantage. Dara O’Shea struck back for the Tractor Boys, but it could not spark a comeback and it finished 2-1.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, picked up a much-needed win to rise from the foot of the Championship table. Gustavo Hamer and Tom Davies were both missing for the Blades, yet Callum O’Hare stepped up to the plate to fire Sheffield United to a 1-0 victory over Watford.

There were no celebrations on the blue side of the Steel City, as crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday left the capital empty-handed after losing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic.

Hull City made the trip to Birmingham City and emerged from a fiery-tempered affair as 3-2 victors, courtesy of a late Joe Gelhardt winner.

Elsewhere, Derby County were beaten by Oxford United and Millwall edged past Queens Park Rangers.

Coventry City continued their strong start to the campaign with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City lost to Bristol City and Southampton drew with Swansea City.

It ended all-square between Leicester City and Portsmouth, while Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion saw off Wrexham and Preston North End respectively.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how Opta’s supercomputer thinks the final Championship table will look.