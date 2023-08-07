All Sections
Chelsea 'will open talks' over deal for Leeds United's Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Everton-linked star Tyler Adams

Chelsea are reportedly set to open talks over a deal for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

Adams has been linked with numerous clubs throughout the summer, having impressed in his maiden Premier League campaign. He was at Elland Road for Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Cardiff City yesterday (August 6) but did not feature due to injury.

He may not feature for the Whites again, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Chelsea will begin talks regarding a deal for the USA international in the coming days.

Chelsea are said to have approached the midfielder’s camp last week and are reportedly aware of a £20m relegation release clause in his contract. The Blues have also been heavily linked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, although their Adams pursuit is said to be separate.

Chelsea are said to have approached the midfielder’s camp last week. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesChelsea are said to have approached the midfielder’s camp last week. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Romano tweeted: “After approaching player’s camp last week, Chelsea will open talks over Tyler Adams deal in the next days — informed on his £20m relegation clause It remains separated deal from Moisés Caicedo.”

Adams has also been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Everton during the current window. However, as is stands, the 24-year-old remains under contract at Elland Road.

The combative midfielder made a total of 26 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, playing under four head coaches having initially linked up with his former boss Jesse Marsch.

If he does depart Elland Road before the window slams shut, he will be following in the footsteps of his international teammate Brenden Aaronson as well as defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo.

