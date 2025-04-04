CHELTENHAM TOWN are a club close to the heart of Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

Sentiment fades in the heat of battle but ex-Robins midfielder McCann’s admiration for his old employers is enduring.

“I'm looking forward to it,” he said. "I had a tremendous time at Cheltenham.

"It's a football club that's very close to my heart, they gave me my first opportunity, really, in the Football League. I've got some really good friends down there.

"Unfortunately, one of those friends passed away, I think it might have been the same day as my mother - John Wood [former Cheltenham director], Paddy Wood as he’s known down there.

"I think there will be a mark of remembrance for him down there as I’ve so much time for him and his family.”

The fixture represents an opportunity for Doncaster to move into an automatic promotion slot, with McCann’s men three points adrift of third place.

Joseph Olowu is the only player set to miss out, with McCann confirming fitness boosts for James Maxwell, Jay McGrath and Joe Ironside.

"The only player missing tomorrow is Joseph Olowu, who's had his operation and it went well,” McCann said. "But James [is back]. He trained yesterday and it's probably the best he's trained for a long time. He looked sharp.

"Jay trained two or three times this week and looks better every session. And Joe Ironside, it's remarkable really.