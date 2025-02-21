Derby County confirm new-look coaching team with roles for ex-Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town men
The Rams have rolled the dice in their efforts to avoid relegation to League One, axing Paul Warne.
He has since been replaced by John Eustace, who left a promotion chase with Blackburn Rovers to take the reins at Pride Park.
Warne’s fellow coaches have since followed him out of the door, with Eustace having assembled a new team.
Former Middlesbrough coach Steve Round has been unveiled as one of Derby’s new faces, joining in a part-time support role.
Round, who has been employed by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, helped Steve McClaren guide Middlesbrough to League Cup and UEFA Cup glory.
Paul Clements has also been recruited by Eustace to be Derby’s new goalkeeping coach, a role he has previously filled at Huddersfield Town, Norwich City and Stoke City.
Clements was a popular figure at the John Smith’s Stadium, working with various managers between 2017 and 2023.
The pair have joined Keith Downing and Matt Gardiner as part of Eustace’s coaching set-up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.