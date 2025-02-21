Derby County’s new-look coaching team has been confirmed, with roles handed to former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough men.

The Rams have rolled the dice in their efforts to avoid relegation to League One, axing Paul Warne.

He has since been replaced by John Eustace, who left a promotion chase with Blackburn Rovers to take the reins at Pride Park.

Warne’s fellow coaches have since followed him out of the door, with Eustace having assembled a new team.

Derby County have recruited a new-look coaching team. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Former Middlesbrough coach Steve Round has been unveiled as one of Derby’s new faces, joining in a part-time support role.

Round, who has been employed by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, helped Steve McClaren guide Middlesbrough to League Cup and UEFA Cup glory.

Paul Clements has also been recruited by Eustace to be Derby’s new goalkeeping coach, a role he has previously filled at Huddersfield Town, Norwich City and Stoke City.

Paul Clements worked with Narcis Pelach at Stoke City. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Clements was a popular figure at the John Smith’s Stadium, working with various managers between 2017 and 2023.