Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jeff Hendrick’s second spell at Derby County has come to an end.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, a veteran of the Championship, returned to Pride Park on a short-term deal in March.

He had been on the free agent market since the summer of 2024, when his Newcastle United contract expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendrick had been a key figure for the Rams early on in his career, amassing over 200 appearances. However, he did not feature once for the club during the 2024/25 season.

After avoiding relegation to League One, Derby have revealed their retained list and confirmed Hendrick will be allowed to seek pastures new.

Also departing Pride Park is former Leeds United, Rangers and Oxford United marksman Kemar Roofe.

Jeff Hendrick was a bit-part player for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2023/24 campaign. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jeff Hendrick’s Derby County struggle

The Republic of Ireland international did make the bench for a string of games, but injury curtailed his season before he was given a second debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Burnley man did not shut down the idea of a longer stay after putting pen to paper, telling BBC Radio Derby last month, he said: "I don't think it depends on what division we're in, really. It sort of if the club feel like they need me here next year and want me here next year, then we can have that chat.

"For me though, it was about coming in for these seven weeks, or whatever it was, and help the club stay in the league, really, and then we'll see after that."

Jeff Hendrick's 2024/25 season was curtailed by injury. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Jeff Hendrick’s time at Sheffield Wednesday

Having been exiled by Newcastle, Hendrick was loaned to Hillsborough for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.

It was a loan move many believed could breathe life into his career, but he was a bit-part player in a trying season for the Owls.