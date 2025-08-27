Doncaster Rovers are reportedly hopeful of a reunion with Lincoln City forward Rob Street.

The 23-year-old joined Doncaster in the winter window, sealing a loan switch after finding opportunities limited at Lincoln.

Street did not arrive with a goal-jammed CV, but proved to be a shrewd addition to Grant McCann’s squad.

He notched 12 goals in24 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit, helping the club seal promotion from League Two.

The former Crystal Palace prospect is now back in the Lincoln fold and has started five of the club’s six games this season.

Rob Street impressed during his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers linked with second Rob Street swoop

However, according to SportsBoom, Doncaster are hopeful of re-signing the marksman.

McCann is said to be a huge admirer of Street and although he has been featuring for the Imps, he has found himself out of position on the wing.

A move to Doncaster could potentially allow him to play through the middle and rediscover the form that made him a hit in Yorkshire.

Grant McCann’s forward admission

McCann has alluded to the possibility of a new forward potentially coming through the door, although it remains unclear whether that player will be Street.

After his side dumped Accrington Stanley out of the Carabao Cup, McCann said: "Yeah, I think we're close. I think it's been agreed and it's just obviously dotting the i's and crossing the t's at this moment in time."

Grant McCann is looking to strengthen his Doncaster Rovers squad. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Doncaster have made a promising start to life back in League One, winning three of their opening five league fixtures and losing just one.

They currently sit eighth in the table, level on points with seventh-placed Lincoln and sixth-placed Barnsley.