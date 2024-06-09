Euro 2024 fantasy football: How to play, rules, player prices and more

Jude Bellingham of England

Football supporters around the continent will be able to play Euro 2024 fantasy football in leagues with family, friends, colleagues and more this summer.

England head to Euro 2024 in Germany looking to get their hands on the trophy for the first time ever. They reached the final back in 2020 but were beaten by Italy on penalties at Wembley as they look to go one better.

Is there Euro 2024 fantasy football?

Yes. Fans can play fantasy football through the official UEFA website.

How to play Euro 2024 fantasy football?

You get a virtual budget of €100million and have to pick a starting XI and four substitutes within your price range.

You can then make your own league or join another one. You also must pick yourself a team name.

You have to pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards. The budget rises to €105million after the round of 16 which gives you a tiny bit more to play with.

What are the rules for Euro 2024 fantasy football?

You have a limit on how many players he can pick from one particular which changes as the tournament progresses. Group: Maximum of 3 players per country, Round of 16: 4 per country, Quarter-finals: 5 per country, Semi-finals: 6 per country, Final: 8 per country.

If a player’s country is eliminated, they remain in your squad if you don’t transfer them out. They won’t get any points if they aren’t playing.

In terms of transfers, before Euro 2024 starts you can make as many as you want. However, once the first ball is kicked, there will start to be some restrictions that you must stick to depending on matchdays.

Who are the most expensive players on Euro 2024 fantasy football?

Below are the top 10 most expensive stars who you could purchase, with a few familiar Premier League stars and England names...

1. Kylian Mbappe, France, €11m

2. Harry Kane, England, €11m

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, €10m

4. Jude Bellingham, England, €9.5m

5. Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium, €9.5m

6. Robert Lewandowski, Poland, €9.5m

7. Phil Foden, England, €9m

8. Bruno Fernandes, Portugal, €9m

9. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, €9m

10. Antoine Griezmann, France, €9m

Who are the cheapest players on Euro 2024 fantasy football?

You will need to go for some cheap options, especially if you decide to spend a large chunk of your money on some of the big guns. Here are the top 10 least highest rated players...

1. Maximilian Mittelstädt, Germany, €4m

2. Marash Kumbulla, Albania, €4m

3. Bartłomiej Drągowski, Poland, €4m

4. Wout Faes, Belgium, €4m

5. Jasper Cillessen, Netherlands, €4m

6. Mat Sels, Belgium, €4m

7. Jan Bednarek, Poland, €4m

8. Liam Kelly, Scotland, €4m

9. Martin Vitek, Czech Republic, €4m

Euro 2024 groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine